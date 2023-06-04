Warren Burns murder inquiry: Third man charged
- Published
A third man has been charged with murder after a man was assaulted in a house.
Warren Burns, 37, died four days after he was attacked at a property in Heysham Avenue, Fallowfield, on 21 May.
Ryan White, 28, has been charged with murder and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday. He remains in custody.
Damian White, 33, from Northern Moor and Brandon White, 20, from Fallowfield are also charged with his murder.
In a tribute, Mr Burns' family described him as a "larger-than-life character with a gentle soul".
