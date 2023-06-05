Manchester baby death investigated over 'possible manslaughter'
- Published
A baby girl's death within hours of her hospital birth is being investigated as "possible gross negligence manslaughter", police have said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Polly Lindop died within 24 hours of being born at Manchester's St Marys Hospital on 13 March.
Det Ch Insp Mark Davis said a number of staff had been "spoken to as witnesses" but no arrests has been made.
Polly's parents said they were grateful for GMP's help "in gaining us answers".
A force representative said concerns were "raised to the coroner and GMP" following Polly's death.
"After careful consideration, GMP's major incident team are investigating possible gross negligence manslaughter," they added.
'We love you'
Det Ch Insp Davis said the hospital trust which runs St Mary's had been "fully co-operative with the police and all relevant authorities have been kept informed".
He said the investigation into Polly's death was "ongoing and her family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments".
"I want to express my condolences to the parents of Polly at what is an extremely difficult time for them," he added.
"Our thoughts will remain with them as we carry out our investigation."
Paying tribute to their daughter, Polly's parents said they wanted "to thank everyone at GMP for their continual efforts every day in gaining us answers".
"Our beautiful brave baby girl Polly, we love you and miss you every day," they added.
"Sleep tight, my darling."
