Manchester BMX Club hosts 1,000 racers for national competition
- Published
Almost 1,000 racers from across the country descended on Manchester for British Cycling's BMX National Series.
Rounds three and four of the national competition took place at Platt Fields park in Fallowfield.
The track, which is home to Manchester BMX Club and run by volunteers, last hosted the event in 2017 but has been updated and improved in recent years.
Organisers said over 3,000 people watched the event, which saw racers aged from six to 70 take part.
The competition will return to the city on 9 September for rounds seven and eight at Manchester Indoor BMX Arena.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.