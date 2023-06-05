Old Trafford death: Murder charge over stabbing of man in garden
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in a garden as he tried to help his friend.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Salah Eldin Adam, 21, died after being found with serious injuries at a house on Kings Road, Old Trafford, on 31 May.
The force said Demari Adrian Raymond Rose, 19 and of no fixed address, had been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court.
GMP has previously said it was believed Mr Adam had died after attempting to help a friend who was being chased on Kings Road by two men on bicycles.
It also said a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon have both been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
