Manchester Arena bomb victim's mum says she is broken
- Published
The mum of Manchester Arena bomb victim Martyn Hett has said the atrocity has left her a "broken person".
Figen Murray has campaigned for Martyn's Law, which would would tighten security at venues and require authorities to have proactive plans against terror attacks.
Its draft legislation has been published and is being scrutinised by a Home Office select committee.
Ms Murray's son, 29, was among 22 people killed in 2017.
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, also injured hundreds of others after he blew himself up at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.
Giving evidence to the select committee, Ms Murray said: "When you lose someone in such a violent way, it completely destroys families.
"I am a broken person. I am not completely not functioning, but I am different.
"Every single family who has been affected by terrorism in that way, is a changed family.
"The whole purpose of this is to try and not get another mother, another father, another sibling, another relative to suffer the way we have.
"It is completely life changing... and this legislation is so important to me."
Ms Murray, who was appointed an OBE for her counter-terrorism work, added: "Terrorists have now changed the way they operate.
"They no longer ring in advance and warn people, they get radicalised in their bedrooms and go out and kill people."
Martyn's Law will follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience, and will seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business.
Venues will need to undertake measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.
Sites that can hold 800 or more people will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.
Martyn's Law will also be debated by both Houses of Parliament before it is passed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk