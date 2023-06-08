Greater Manchester Metrolink tram workers' strike called off
Published
Strike action by Metrolink workers this weekend has been called off.
The industrial action would have hit tram services for fans going to the Parklife music festival at Heaton Park as well as Soccer Aid at Old Trafford.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the strikes were being suspended while unions considered a new pay offer following talks between the Unite union and Metrolink operators KeolisAmey.
The strike would also have affected crowds going to The Weeknd's headline show at Etihad Stadium and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters' gig at the AO Arena.
Mr Burnham said he was "very pleased" an agreement had been reached to suspend the action and put a new and improved pay offer on the table.
He added it would keep the tram network running "on another really important weekend for the city-region".