Greater Manchester Police worker made indecent images, force says
- Published
A police employee has admitted making indecent images of children, the force which employed him has said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Thomas O'Connor was arrested in February after it was given information by the National Crime Agency.
The force said the 19-year-old, who was suspended from work, pleaded guilty at Tameside Magistrates' Court earlier.
It said he was remanded into custody and would be sentenced at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on 7 July.
A force representative said O'Connor was a "civilian member of GMP staff" and was not a serving officer.
Det Ch Insp Dave Jones, from GMP's Professional Standards Branch, said such charges being brought against police employees was "obviously concerning".
"We understand they have the potential to really damage public trust and confidence in the force," he said.
He said the investigation team's work was "ongoing", but there was "currently no evidence to suggest that these charges relate to anyone O'Connor has come into contact with whilst working for GMP".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk