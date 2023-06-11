Manchester City fans celebrate historic Treble win
Blues fans across Manchester celebrated their club's first Champions League title.
Thousands gathered at live screenings, where they watched Manchester City secure the Treble after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.
Others continued celebrations late into the night outside the Etihad Stadium.
Ecstatic fans told the BBC they were "over the moon".
One woman said: "It was honestly the best moment - it's never over until the 90 minutes are over."
Another fan said: "I couldn't have ever dreamt this but over the last 10 years, I suppose it's been coming."
In Istanbul, players celebrated with their families.
At least 20,000 City fans travelled to watch the final in Turkey.
The triumphant squad are due to land at Manchester Airport later and will hold a trophy parade on Monday.
Thousands are expected along the route, which starts at Tonman Street, Deansgate, at 18:30 BST, before travelling through St Mary's Gate, Cross Street, King Street and then finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.
A stage show will be held in Oxford Street, where entertainment starts at 17:30 BST with the squad expected to arrive at about 19:30 BST.
