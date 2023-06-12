Parklife in Manchester revels in weekend of music and sunshine

Aitch - SaturdaySam Neill
Saturday night's headliner Aitch enjoyed his largest ever hometown show

Thousands of people have enjoyed a weekend of sunshine and music at Manchester's Parklife festival.

The event at Heaton Park saw revellers from all over the UK enjoy two days of live performances and DJ sets.

Aitch and The 1975 headlined the festival, which also brought The Prodigy, Flo, Fred Again..., Little Simz and many more to its stages.

And even a storm, which saw the festival paused on Sunday and caused travel issues, did not dampen spirits.

Jody Hartley
It was hands in the air for most of the weekend as the stages delivered big tunes and bigger performances
Jody Hartley
Rudimental were one of Saturday's highlights, thrilling a huge crowd at the festival's main stage
Jody Hartley
Some braved the sweltering conditions and took to the dancefloor in the Palmhouse
Graham Joy
Many of those enjoying Fred Again... also took the opportunity to capture the moment for posterity
Julian Bajsel
Another highlight of Saturday was Little Simz, who thrilled the throngs at the main stage
Sophia Carey
Sunday brought a slight change in the weather but not in the quality, with the likes of Flo delivering great sets
Julian Bajsel
The weather also could not dampen the spirits of festival-goers, even if it did briefly halt proceedings for safety reasons
Rory Barnes
One of the biggest draws of the weekend were Wu Tang Clan + Nas, who combined to great effect
Sophia Carey
The event was as much about the smaller stages as the headliners, with the likes of Girls Don't Sync going down a storm
Julian Bajsel
Fisher's headlining slot on The Hangar stage was another huge moment
Julian Bajsel
It was clear Fisher enjoyed it himself
Rory Barnes
Main headliners on Sunday were The 1975, who hail from nearby Cheshire and enjoyed a kind of homecoming
Graham Joy
The weekend belonged not to the acts who performed though, but to the crowds, who gave their all to a great two days

