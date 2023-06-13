Anger at plan to close Stockport fire station at night
Firefighters have hit out at what they said could be "catastrophic" plans to close the nearest fire station to a hospital at night.
Offerton Fire Station, near Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, could move to a daytime-only model.
But the station's firefighters said delays in getting to a large hospital fire at night would be "devastating".
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service claimed the changes could help save £1.1m to buy more fire engines.
The service said the saved money could also be re-invested in fire prevention measures.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the service has now launched a consultation on the plans for the Lisburne Lane station.
Firefighters claim there would be at least a five minute-delay of crews getting to a fire at night and even 10 minutes during traffic congestion.
One of their "biggest concerns" is that the station is the nearest to Stepping Hill Hospital and pointed to the large fire at the Christie Hospital in Manchester in 2017.
The firefighter's statement added: "This took hold even with a fire station less than five minutes away.
"An additional five-minute wait could have been catastrophic."
The plans have also been criticised by local councillors and an MP.
Councillor Helen Hibbert said: "I believe these proposals will seriously affect residents across Stockport."
William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove, said: "I am concerned about these proposals and want residents to have the reassurance of a fully manned fire station at Offerton.
"I will work to seek to secure this."
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Combined Authority said deputy mayor Kate Green would meet councillors to "discuss their concerns".
