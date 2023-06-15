Ice cream man's delight as Haaland boards van
- Published
An ice cream man has described the "amazing" moment Manchester City's Erling Haaland boarded his van and helped serve up frozen treats for fun.
The goal-scoring wonder was out celebrating his team's historic Treble when he spotted the van and knocked on the window.
Stunned owner Ejaz Azam said it was his "favourite moment ever" and was only too happy to welcome Haaland onboard.
The Scandinavian striker said it was "incredible" to make his own ice cream.
Mr Azam, from Oldham, said he was "so shocked" after coming face-to-face with Haaland close to Mayfield Depot near Manchester's Piccadilly rail station.
"Haaland asked to come in the van and then we served slush to people. It was my favourite moment ever," the 36-year-old said.
Mr Azam said his patch is usually in Chadderton but he had ventured into town on the day of City's open-top bus parade through Manchester on Monday.
"I had actually finished a 14-hour shift," he said.
"He knocked on the window just after midnight and I initially said I was closed, but when I saw it was Haaland, I started up my engine."
Haaland recently became the first player to win both the Premier League's player of the year and young player of the year awards in the same season.
Mr Azam said the 22-year-old had initially asked for a blue slush before boarding the van and whizzing up an ice cream too.
The Norwegian may be more used to delighting hundreds and thousands of football fans across Europe but it seems his substitute appearance in the van made a big impression.
"It's everyone's dream to come into a van and Haaland was so happy," Mr Azam continued.
"He kept saying it was incredible.
"Then people starting queuing outside asking for ice cream, so he helped serve some slush.
"I was so shocked, surprised and amazed."
Mr Azam, who has sold ice cream for eight years, said the whole episode became "a blur" but it was a moment he would "treasure forever".
He said his regular customers back in Oldham have since been queuing up at his Mr Whippy van to hear his story.
"They have a heart of gold and I have so much respect for them," he said.