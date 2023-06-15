Greater Manchester Police hands criminals' cash to charities
- Published
More than £5m seized from criminals will be spent on supporting victims, preventing crime, and funding a range of activities for young people.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said organisations were chosen after they made bids for funding under the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS).
Oldham Mountain Rescue Team bought and fitted out a new operational vehicle.
Several other charities across the city region have been given money to support their activities for 12 months.
Justin Parkinson from Oldham Mountain Rescue said: "Money like this is really hard to come by... we are benefitting from criminals who have actually deprived the community."
Meanwhile Oldham Boxing Club said its grant would boost its mentoring programme that enables young people to "form good gangs instead of bad gangs".
"We took our group to rock climbing and the boxing ring," assistant coach Mark Bradley said.
"More importantly, during the week when the kids are on the street, we get them down here and make sure they arrive home safely."
Det Supt Joseph Harrop said: "Offenders who commit economic crimes often do so for their own financial gain and it is fitting that this money is now put to good use to benefit communities across Greater Manchester.
His colleague Det Insp James Coles added: "When GMP recovers large quantities of cash, you know that some of it will be given back to the community... it's enormously satisfying".