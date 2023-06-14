Salford Quays: Hundreds of fish found dead after hot weather
Hundreds of fish have washed up dead in Salford Quays with experts blaming recent hot weather.
The Environment Agency (EA) said there had been a "significant number of fish deaths and fish in distress incidents".
It is believed to be linked to low oxygen levels as a result of high temperatures and low pressure caused by thunderstorms, it added.
The Manchester Ship Canal Company said there was "nothing we can do" to prevent this "natural occurrence".
Officers would investigate to rule out any other causes "such as pollution", the Environment Agency said.
'Ecological catastrophe'
A spokesperson for the Manchester Ship Canal Company said: "We appreciate that people will be curious to know if there is something wrong, but it's important to know that fish kills in warm weather are common as the water is less able to hold oxygen.
"The effect can be greater if there has also been less rain."
They added: "Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do to prevent this natural occurrence."
Mike Duddy from Salford Friendly Anglers told BBC Radio Manchester: "We need to have a functioning ecosystem for us to have a functioning fish population.
"The herons and the kingfishers and all the other water birds that we love to see... a massive part of the food chain and the ecosystem has been destroyed, so it's a bit of an ecological catastrophe."
