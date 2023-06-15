Burnham slams UEFA after fans walked miles to final
Greater Manchester Mayor has said it was a "disgrace" that Manchester City fans were forced to "walk miles" to get to the Champions League final.
Andy Burnham accused organisers of "massively" letting down English football supporters "year after year" and "we've had enough of it".
He made the comments after reports Man City and Inter Milan fans had to walk up to five miles to get to Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
UEFA has been contacted for comment.
Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester, Mr Burnham said it was "not acceptable" supporters were seen walking on the motorway to get to the stadium which is located outside the city centre - due to heavy traffic on the roads around it.
"UEFA - what a disgrace, leaving Manchester City fans to walk miles to get to the ground. No transport, no nothing," he said.
The Labour mayor made reference to the chaotic scenes which also broke out last year at the Stade de France ahead of the 2022 final, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We saw what they did last year in Paris and all the arrangements there that failed thousands and thousands of Liverpool supporters and Real Madrid supporters," he said.
"But again, they pick these grounds, I think, for these games on the basis of politics or who they please.
"They give no regard for the arrangements of the travelling supporters. I saw pictures of Manchester City fans walking miles down roads to try and get there. It's not acceptable. UEFA, you are a disgrace.
"You need to up your game and you need to treat people properly when they travel thousands of miles around the world and pay your ticket prices."
A review into the treatment of Liverpool fans outside the stadium located on the outskirts of Paris found faults by European football's governing body and criticised French police for firing tear gas and pepper spray at supporters.
Mr Burnham said what happened in France was "absolutely appalling" and claimed UEFA "just shrug their shoulders".
"This is a bureaucracy that makes absolute millions out of English football supporters but is never held to account. We need to call them out," he added.
"They let down Manchester City supporters massively last weekend. And thankfully, it didn't ruin their weekend.
"But they do it year after year to English football supporters and we've had enough of it.
"We need change from UEFA and I think we really should join forces and send that message loud and clear to them."