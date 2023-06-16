Man who tried to murder his ex's husband in Middleton jailed
- Published
A man who knocked his ex's husband off his bicycle before stabbing him in an attack motivated by "jealousy, hurt pride and revenge" has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Ijaz Ahmed, 51, lay in wait for the man outside his home on 10 December 2021.
When the man left for work, Ahmed followed him and attacked him on Bowness Road, Middleton, GMP said.
He was convicted of attempted murder at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and jailed for a minimum of 30 years.
He was also ordered to serve a further five years on extended licence and handed an indefinite restraining order.
A GMP representative said Ahmed, of no fixed address, drove to the man's home in the early hours of the morning and lay in wait for him to set off on his cycle to work.
CCTV footage showed Ahmed pursuing the man in a blue Toyota before knocking him from his bike and attacking him, they said.
The man suffered deep cuts to his face and scalp, an open skull fracture and several injuries to his body.
The force said the car was traced to a garage in Stoke-On-Trent where it was being advertised for sale.
A man there told police Ahmed had been given a key to the vehicle on the understanding he knew someone interested in buying it.
He also said it was missing on the morning of the attack and was returned a few hours later by Ahmed with damage to the number plate and scratches to the paintwork, which Ahmed had offered to pay for.
Ahmed also broke the number plate into pieces before insisting it was reported to police as stolen, but instead, the garage replaced it.
The force representative said the 51-year-old then fled the country, returning five months later when he believed police were no longer looking for him, but he was arrested on 6 May 2022.
He denied all involvement with the attack and refused to answer police questions, but was found guilty at trial.
Sentencing him, Judge Bernadette Baxter said Ahmed's attack was "premeditated, planned and motivated by jealousy, hurt pride and revenge".
She said the man he attacked was "utterly defenceless and suffered profound injuries", adding: "He is no longer the man he was and never will be."
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Nicola Hopkinson said it was "a cowardly and utterly horrific attack on a man who was simply going to work to provide for his family and he is very lucky to have survived".
She added that the man would "bear the scars for the rest of his life" and had shown bravery to to help secure Ahmed's conviction.