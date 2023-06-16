Cheshire firefighters tackle large blaze in barn near Northwich
Firefighters have spent more than 10 hours tackling a large barn fire.
Four fire engines were sent to the blaze at 21:00 BST on Thursday in Barbers Lane, Antrobus, about five miles north of Northwich.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved "a large quantity of hay bales within the barn".
It warned local residents to keep their windows and doors closed since the fire had produced "a large amount of smoke".
Firefighters were still at the scene just after 07:00 BST, cooling a diesel tank in the barn and monitoring the remaining hay with thermal imaging cameras.
