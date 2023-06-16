Cheshire firefighters tackle large blaze in barn near Northwich

Barn fireCheshire Fire and Rescue Service
The barn fire generated a large amount of smoke

Firefighters have spent more than 10 hours tackling a large barn fire.

Four fire engines were sent to the blaze at 21:00 BST on Thursday in Barbers Lane, Antrobus, about five miles north of Northwich.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved "a large quantity of hay bales within the barn".

It warned local residents to keep their windows and doors closed since the fire had produced "a large amount of smoke".

Firefighters were still at the scene just after 07:00 BST, cooling a diesel tank in the barn and monitoring the remaining hay with thermal imaging cameras.

Cheshire Fire and Reescue Service
The barn burned throughout the night
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters were still at the scene at 07:00 BST

