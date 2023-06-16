Robber jailed after elderly shop owners fight back
A serial armed robber who was foiled when his "brave" elderly victims decided to fight back has been jailed.
Daniel Smith targeted Abelsons Jewellers in Manchester but he left the shop empty-handed following the "fearless reactions" of the store's owners, police said.
Detectives tracked the 38-year-old down after he left various items behind.
Smith, of Old Trafford, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
Greater Manchester Police said Smith had returned to Christopher Brown jewellers in Stockport in January, having scoped out the premises a month earlier.
He pressed a weapon against a staff member and demanded they hand over a highly-valued necklace, police said.
Two months later, Smith targeted Abelsons Jewellers in St Ann's Arcade.
Armed with a claw hammer, he tried to snatch an expensive bracelet from the owners Malcolm Abelson, age 78 and Elise, age 71, but was forced to flee after they fought back.
Smith escaped without any jewellery and in the struggle, left several items at the scene.
The shop was originally founded by Mr Abelson's grandfather Julius Abelson in 1895 and the family have run the business ever since.
Mr Abelson, who had a quadruple heart bypass four years ago, said: "When you work so hard for something, like building a jewellery business, and run it for decades, you instinctively protect what is yours and what you have made."
Mrs Abelson added: "He must have thought we were an easy target because we were old.
"But for somebody to get out of bed and rob an elderly couple running a jewellers, well let's just say, my kids would never dream of doing such a thing."
'Quick-thinking and brave'
Det Con Phillip Sargeant said: "Had it not been for the quick-thinking and brave resistance that Malcolm and Elise put up against Smith, we might never had recovered items.
"These were exhibits that directly and forensically linked Smith to the crime scenes."
Christopher Brown, of Christopher Brown jewellers, said the robbery had "a serious impact on the well-being and mental health of my staff and the running of my business".
He added: "An incident such as this destroys the trust between the staff and customer and has an implication across the whole business.
"Staff and their families do not want to put themselves at risk in an environment where they might be attacked or physically harmed for someone's personal gain."
