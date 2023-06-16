Swimming deaths prompt warning over water dangers
People enjoying the summer sunshine have been warned of the unseen dangers of swimming in unsupervised waters as UK temperatures continue to soar.
The advice has been issued following the deaths of four teenagers in just weeks in the North West of England.
Abbie Walton, 15, died after getting into difficulties in the River Etherow in the village of Broadbottom, in Tameside on Wednesday.
A teenager also died after being rescued from the River Eden in Carlisle last month.
It follows the death of Lewis Kirkpatrick, 15, in the river in the same incident on 26 May.
And the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered after she went missing while swimming in Carr Mill Dam in St Helens on 1 June.
Martin Cain, station manager at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said people do not always see the dangers that can lurk.
"It looks nice and calm on the surface, but unfortunately that isn't the case underwater," he said.
"There can be all sorts of debris under the surface.
"The water temperature is very cold the minute you get to any depth and you can enter what we call 'cold shock'.
"The first thing that happens is you take a big gasp and if you're underwater, unfortunately you will be taking on water."
He warned anyone thinking of getting into water to "stop and think".
"Just look at the environment you are getting into," he said.
"Think about your own capabilities as a swimmer. Stay together, come in a group, and let people know where you are."
Meanwhile, police have issued a dispersal notice in the area of Audenshaw Reservoir in Tameside until 23.30 BST.
It will allow officers to remove anyone considering swimming in the reservoir, which is private property.
The force said: "The waters can be tempting during these prolonged periods of dry and warm weather, but the risks of injury and death in open water are very real."
The water safety warnings have been issued ahead of Royal Life Saving Society UK's Drowning Prevention Week.
The charity's director Lee Heard said: "Each year we see a spike in accidental drownings in June, July and August when we typically see the warmer weather hit the UK.
"In 2022, 46% of the 226 accidental drownings took place within those three summer months.
"We understand the reason people head to the various waterways in the UK when we experience warmer weather, however, we want to ensure people would know what to do if they found themselves in difficulty or if they saw someone else in difficulty in the water."
Summer water safety advice
- Look out for lifeguards: If you're looking for a place to cool off always find a lifeguarded swimming site.
- It's colder than it looks: Water at open water and inland sites is often much colder than it looks, cold water can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue.
- Don't go too far: Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you're never too far away from it.
- It's stronger than it looks: Currents in the water can be very strong. If you find yourself caught in a rip current - don't swim against it - you'll tire yourself out. Swim with the current and call for help.
- Bring a friend: Always bring a friend when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong you've got someone there to help.
