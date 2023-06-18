Salford Dragon Boat Festival attracts large crowds

boat crews compete by theatreSalford City Council
The annual race was launched at Salford Quays in 2012

Thousands of people have turned out to watch the UK Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Salford Quays.

Hundreds of amateur competitors took part on Saturday, while more experienced racers participate on Sunday.

The race was held outside the Lowry Theatre

Organisers said they hoped the 2023 event, which has been held annually since it started in Salford Quays in 2012, would be the biggest so far.

Salford City Council
Dragon boat racing originated 2,300 years ago in memory of the legendary poet and politician Qu Yuan

Salford mayor Paul Dennett said it would showcase the city "to all those coming to take part...and to a huge TV audience watching in China".

"As a city, we're proud of our links with the Chinese community here in Greater Manchester and proud to be hosting this incredible event," he added.

Salford City Council
The event also included a dragon parade, dances and displays of tai chi and calligraphy

Official records show there have been Chinese people living in Manchester since the 19th Century, while 2% of the area's current population is of Chinese origin.

The dragon represents strength and prosperity and is associated with the masculine yang symbol

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.