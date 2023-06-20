Killed Manchester student to receive posthumous award
An undergraduate student stabbed to death when his killer made a "pathetic" over-reaction to a joke is to receive a posthumous award from his university.
Luke O'Connor, 19, was stabbed eight times with the "mafia stiletto" knife in Fallowfield, Manchester, by Shiloh Pottinger in October.
Pottinger, 20, who denied manslaughter, was jailed for 15 years on Monday.
Manchester Metropolitan University said it will recognise Mr O'Connor's work at its graduation ceremonies in July.
Mr O'Connor, who was originally from Bedford, was found with stab wounds on Wilmslow Road in the early hours of 26 October and died a short time later in hospital.
The second year business management student had been on his way home from a party when music student Pottinger reacted "violently and unpredictably" to a jokey remark made about his skateboard by Mr O'Connor's friend, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Judge Nicholas Dean KC told Pottinger, a student at BIMM Institute, he made a "pathetic" over-reaction with threats of violence, but Mr O'Connor refused to be cowed and instead stood up to him and laughed.
Pottinger first used his skateboard in his attack then stabbed Mr O'Connor eight times with the blade before running off, the court heard.
The judge described Mr O'Connor as a "gentle giant" and said "one of his qualities was that he stood up to bullies".
A university spokesman described Mr O'Connor as a "bright, talented and much-loved" member of the university community.
"His death was a terrible shock to everyone and our professionally trained counselling team has continued to offer support to any students and staff who are affected," he said.
He said the university had told his family it will be "recognising his work and contribution to the university" with a posthumous award and they have been invited to receive it on his behalf at our graduation ceremonies in July.
The date has yet to be confirmed, he added.