Manchester vape liquid firm fined after worker loses fingers and thumb
- Published
A vape liquid manufacturing company has been fined £180,000 after a worker lost two fingers and a thumb while clearing a blockage in a packaging machine.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the worker at VN Labs Ltd in Manchester was removing plastic causing the blockage, when a cutting blade was freed and sliced his right hand.
It said his fingers and thumb could not be reattached and were amputated.
HSE inspector Joseph Wright said it "could so easily have been avoided".
An HSE representative said the 43-year-old agency worker was operating a pod packaging machine at the firm's premises on Beacon Road, Trafford Park, on 22 October 2020 when it became blocked.
An investigation found the machine had recently been imported without any guarding and the engineering team at VN Labs had installed a see-through plastic guard, but access to dangerous parts of the machine was still possible.
'Safe systems'
Inspectors found there was also no formal written risk assessment for the machines and the company failed to implement a safe system for clearing blockages and did not effectively supervise and monitor its working processes.
The representative said the man, from Manchester, had been unable to work since the incident and had said in a victim personal statement that he now struggled to carry out everyday tasks.
He also said he had suffered from mental health difficulties as a result of his injuries.
The firm admitted health and safety breaches at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 16 June and was fined £180,000.
It was also ordered to pay almost £7,500 in costs.
Speaking after the case, Mr Wright said the incident "could so easily have been avoided".
"Employers should ensure they carry out an assessment of the risks and put in safe systems of work for the operation of all machinery," he added.
"Companies should recognise the need to ensure machinery is guarded to the standard of UK legislation even when imported from another country, because they may have different laws around the standard of guarding."
