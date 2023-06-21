Drugs haul and rifle seized in dawn raids
Published
A huge haul of drugs including cocaine and MDMA have been seized in police raids, with a rifle also found.
Police went to homes in Congleton, Holmes Chapel, Macclesfield, Middlewich, Ashton-under-Lyne, Wilmslow and Alderley Edge on Tuesday.
Fifteen men aged 16-39 and a woman, 58, were arrested.
Officers seized cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, cash, cannabis, phones, a rifle, two cars, a quad bike and jewellery.
Det Sgt Angie Coppock said she hoped the drug raids would reassure residents.
