Salah Eldin Adam: Man arrested over Old Trafford murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed as he went to help his friend.
Salah Eldin Adam, 21, died after being found with knife wounds at a house on Kings Road, Old Trafford, on 31 May.
Greater Manchester Police said he had gone to help a friend who was being chased by two men, but they turned on him and he was stabbed to death.
The 20-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is being questioned by detectives, the force said.
Demari Adrian Raymond Rose, 19, of no fixed address, has previously been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon have both been released on bail.
Mr Adam's family paid tribute to him, saying he was "the backbone of the family and carried the family through anything and everything".
They said in a statement: "He was our precious, beautiful son and a true hero.
"He was a supportive brother and precious son, a most genuine and loving soul with a big heart. He always found space in his heart to forgive all."
They added: "He was so much to so many people. His short time in this world, he has his legacy of being a kind and caring young man and so loved."
