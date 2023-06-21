Reward of £50k offered over Moss Side double killing
A £50,000 reward has been offered to help catch a gunman who killed two men at a lockdown party in 2020.
Junior Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21, were gunned down in Moss Side, Greater Manchester, on 21 June 2020.
Despite a man previously being arrested on suspicion of murder, no-one has ever been charged over the shooting.
On the shooting's third anniversary Greater Manchester Police (GMP) appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson, said the force had a "good understanding of what occurred that night and we do have an outstanding suspect, but we need more evidence".
This evidence could be held by people who were at the party or who have mobile phone footage from that night, he added.
Police said these "vital" details could help its investigation.
The men, who did not know each other, were both shot in the head at the party off Caythorne Street shortly before 01:00 BST and died in hospital.
Mr Tall's father Mousa has previously said his son's killer was "hiding like a rat".
"I understand that people can be reluctant to come forward in this type of case, for a variety of reasons, but I ask that you do so," Mr Higginson said.
"Please if you know something, however small you think it may be, get in touch. It's not too late."
Police previously said the alleged killer, who is not being named, was believed to be from Birmingham.
As part of its investigation, GMP has interviewed about 300 people, although some of them are reluctant to become formal witnesses, it said.