Police seize 70 tonnes of fake goods during Cheetham Hill raid
- Published
Detectives have seized 70 tonnes of counterfeit items hidden inside more than 150 shipping containers.
The fake goods were found after a 48-hour search of a site on the outskirts of Cheetham Hill, Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said all seized goods would be repurposed and recycled into sustainable items.
The work forms part of Operation Vulcan, which has shut down more than 100 fake designer shops in the city.
GMP said detectives had been able to link the shipping containers to the counterfeit crime on Bury New Road, known as Counterfeit Street.
"There's an undeniable link between the counterfeit trade and organised crime," said Det Insp Christian Julien.
"It's crucial we continue to tackle it before the funds from these sales can fuel further crime and misery in our communities.
"This warrant will have made a huge impact on the criminal network and their pockets, stripping them of millions of pounds of profit."
He said the latest raid would help CSI by "supplying a wealth of information and forensics that will be fully investigated as we continue to target those higher up the supply chain".
All the items will be taken to Lighthouse Security to be repurposed and recycled.
Tim Jenson, owner of Lighthouse Security said: "Previously, counterfeit items seized by police in raids may have gone to landfill or gone to waste - but I knew we could do better.
"My team have taken a holistic view, so where appropriate, items can be repurposed, rebranded, and donated to charities and homeless shelters.
"The opportunities are endless," he added.
