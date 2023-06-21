Royal Cheshire Show: Thousands turn out for 185th event
Up to 80,000 people have turned out for the 185th Royal Cheshire County Show which celebrates rural life, according to organisers.
The two-day agricultural show had everything from alpacas to extreme motorbike battles as well as a concert Live! At the Show for the first time.
It featured 80s musicians such as Denise Pearson of Five Star fame and Katrina of Katrina and the Waves.
Show director Rob Davenport said it had been "another excellent event".
Mr Davenport said: "The best thing about the Royal Cheshire Show is all the people, especially the volunteers that all work so hard throughout the year and come together to put on an excellent event."
He hopes to stage the Live! At the Show again "after it being such a success this year".
