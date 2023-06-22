Old Trafford stabbing: Second man charged with murder
- Published
A second man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a garden as he tried to help his friend.
Salah Eldin Adam, 21, died after being found injured at a property in Kings Road, Old Trafford, on 31 May, Greater Manchester Police said.
Xaviour Wynter, aged 20, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
It follows similar charges against 19-year-old Demari Adrian Raymond Rose.
Police previously said it was believed Mr Adam had died after trying to help a friend who was chased on Kings Road by two men on bicycles.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.