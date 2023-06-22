Didsbury man who made TikTok Coronation bomb threat sentenced
- Published
A man who posted on TikTok that he would take a van to the Coronation of King Charles lll and blow himself up has been sentenced.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Richard Jackson told police he was trying to provoke a reaction two days before the event and did not own a van.
It said the 28-year-old admitted sending a threatening communication.
It added Jackson, of Didsbury, was given a 12-month community order at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on a historic day of pageantry on 6 May.
Thousands packed the Mall in London despite the rain, after a service at Westminster Abbey and a procession.
A CPS representative said investigators found Jackson did not possess any of the items that could be used to carry out his threat.
They said Jackson, of Brixton Avenue, was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.
Speaking after sentencing, senior crown prosecutor Louise Hartley said Jackson "didn't get the reaction he was looking for" when he posted on the social media app.
"Instead, he found himself before the court," she said.
"I hope in future he will think twice before commenting on social media."