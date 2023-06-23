River Etherow death: Girl, 15, was truly beautiful, sister says
A girl who died after being pulled from a river was "truly beautiful inside and out", her sister has said.
Abbie Walton, 15, died after getting into difficulty in the River Etherow in Broadbottom, Tameside, on 14 June.
Greater Manchester Police said her death was not suspicious but was "nothing short of devastating".
In a tribute, her eldest sister Kylie said Abbie had been "such a bubbly and polite girl" who was "always smiling and rarely upset".
"She'd get so excited to see us and come bouncing through the door to give me and my sons a massive cuddle," she said.
"She was very close with our family, especially our mum."
Abbie's other older sisters Claire and Nicola said the teenager "lit up the room when she walked in and whenever a room went quiet, she would let out a random noise and make everyone laugh".
"Abbie was loud, sassy, and always dancing," they said.
Abbie's older brother Daniel said she had been "the 'personality' in the family".
"We used to wind each other up all the time," he said.
He added that she had been "close with our family and popular in school".
"Abbie was looking forward to prom more than anything.
"That's all she would talk about."
