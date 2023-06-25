Oldham fire: Woman dies after house fire
- Published
A woman has died following a fire at a house in Oldham, Greater Manchester Police has said.
Emergency services tried to save the 42-year-old after the blaze broke out in Saint Thomas Street North at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.
Nearby properties were evacuated as the fire spread with residents offered alternative accommodation by Oldham Council.
Roads were also temporarily closed as crews extinguished the fire.
GMFRS group manager Jean-Pierre Helliwell said: "We're incredibly saddened by the news."
Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating the cause of the fire and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.