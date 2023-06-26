Oldham fatal fire: Girl, 15, critically injured in house blaze

Police at the scene of the fire
Police at the scene of the fire in which the woman died

A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a house fire in which a woman died.

The 42-year-old died in a fire at a house in Saint Thomas Street North, Oldham, on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman died at the scene and the seriously injured girl was taken to hospital.

Nearby properties were evacuated as the fire spread and residents were given other accommodation by Oldham Council.

Roads were also temporarily closed as crews extinguished the fire.

GMP said the force was investigating the cause of the fire and appealed for any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Naismith said: "An investigation has been launched to try and establish the circumstances that very tragically led to this woman's death and to the serious injury of a teenage girl."

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police
Police are now investigating the cause of the house fire

He added: "The family of the victim are now being supported by specialist officers and have been kept updated throughout.

"They are also assisting us with our enquiries."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.