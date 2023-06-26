Oldham fatal fire: Girl, 15, critically injured in house blaze
A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a house fire in which a woman died.
The 42-year-old died in a fire at a house in Saint Thomas Street North, Oldham, on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman died at the scene and the seriously injured girl was taken to hospital.
Nearby properties were evacuated as the fire spread and residents were given other accommodation by Oldham Council.
Roads were also temporarily closed as crews extinguished the fire.
GMP said the force was investigating the cause of the fire and appealed for any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Naismith said: "An investigation has been launched to try and establish the circumstances that very tragically led to this woman's death and to the serious injury of a teenage girl."
He added: "The family of the victim are now being supported by specialist officers and have been kept updated throughout.
"They are also assisting us with our enquiries."