Winsford: Men who raped and filmed woman jailed
- Published
Two "sexual predators" who raped and filmed a woman in her own home in a "sickening attack" have been jailed.
Abdulrahman Hassan and Abu Musa had given the victim, who was "heavily intoxicated", a lift home to Winsford after a night out, police said.
Musa, 21, of Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to 13 years after being found guilty of rape and assault by penetration.
Hassan, 22, of Oldham, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months.
He previously admitted two counts of rape, assault by penetration and voyeurism.
Musa also previously admitted one count of voyeurism.
'Courage and bravery'
Chester Crown Court heard the woman had been out with a friend at a club in Nantwich on 11 June, and the pair had met Musa and Hassan at a takeaway and they offered to give them a lift home to Winsford.
The second woman went to bed and Musa and Hassan stayed with the victim, who was drunk, giving her more alcohol and then raping and sexually assaulting her.
Police said video footage found on Musa's phone showed Hassan raping the woman.
Det Con Kelly Mitchell commended the "courage and bravery" of the victim and said she hoped the sentences would provide her "some closure".
"Musa and Hassan are both sexual predators, they took advantage of the victim in her own home and what they subjected her to was nothing short of sickening," she said.
"They were both aware that she was heavily intoxicated, and they both knew that she could not consent. Despite this knowledge, they both chose to rape and sexually assault her multiple times."
They then filmed the attack "for their own sexual gratification" and must now "face the consequences of their actions", she added.
Both men, who were sentenced at Chester Crown Court, were also given 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk