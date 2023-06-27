Goose cable strike leaves thousands without power
A goose struck an overhead cable and caused a power cut which left more than 2,000 homes without electricity.
People in Bolton and Wigan were affected following the incident at 07:15 BST, Electricity North West said.
The power company said engineers were on site and working to restore power to 2,216 properties.
A spokesman for the Electricity North West said some 95% of those affected had power restored within 45 minutes.
"A goose collided with an overhead line," he said.
"Engineers are now on site and aim to restore power to the remaining properties as quickly and as safely as possible."
