Woman killed after Wigan police chase ends in crash
- Published
A woman has been killed after she was struck by a car following a police chase in Greater Manchester.
The pedestrian, aged in her 60s, died in hospital after the incident in Bolton Road, Wigan, on Monday afternoon.
Police said officers had briefly pursued a car that failed to stop, before the car then hit another vehicle which then hit the woman.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Greater Manchester Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and its own professional standards branch, as per the usual protocol.
Supt Ian Jones said: "Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed away.
"We understand the public are concerned by incidents of this nature."
Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
