Mum rescues baby from her car as thieves drive off
- Published
A mother had to rescue her one-year-old baby from the back of her car as the vehicle was stolen during the school run, police said.
The woman, in her 30s, had her car keys snatched from her hand as she dropped her other children off at school in Oldham at 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the baby was uninjured after the car was driven off.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery after officers chased two males who fled from the car.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the car had been driven off in the direction of Belgrave Road and turned left on to Scottfield Road in the Alexandra area of Oldham.
GMP said it was "sighted nearby by officers on patrol" and there was a chase after the two males ran off.
The mother is being supported by officers after her ordeal. The car was recovered.
Ch Insp Abi Cronin hailed the "quick response from all officers" and said "we will not stop until all those who we believe are responsible have been brought to justice".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk