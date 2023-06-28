Stricken swan rescued from fishing tackle tangle
- Published
An injured swan was rescued after a fishing hook became deeply embedded in its neck.
An RSPCA officer hauled the bird from a lake at Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield, Cheshire.
The swan was close to being suffocated as its airways were blocked, leaving it struggling to breathe, the charity said.
The bird was taken to a specialist vets 70 miles away in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, to be treated on 13 June.
The hook and part of a fishing line were successfully removed at the Veterinary Health Centre and the swan was later safely returned to its habitat.
The fishing hook had caused a ring of swelling which had nearly blocked its trachea.
Fishing officials had been trying to catch the injured swan, which lives on the lake with a mate and two cygnets, for about three weeks.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Sonia Hulme said: "This poor bird had been struggling like this for several weeks
"He sounded really wheezy and was struggling to breath."
The RSPCA said nearly half its litter-related call-outs were down to animals which had been caught in fishing tackle.
Ms Hulme added: "Although most anglers are responsible and do clean up after themselves, fishing litter is still a major problem and it can be so damaging to wildlife."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk