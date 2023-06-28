Killer driver who fled crash and went on run jailed
A killer driver who fled the scene of a crash he caused and then evaded police for nine months has been jailed.
Usher Donson, 27, from Manchester, had been driving to a party in Bury in November 2021 when he lost control of a BMW on a bend and crashed with a van and car.
Aaron Jarvis, 31, who was one of three back-seat passengers, was killed in the collision.
A second victim suffered broken bones and a ruptured spleen.
Donson was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial and has now been jailed for seven years and six months at Bolton Crown Court.
He was also banned from driving for 10 years.
The court heard Donson had left Bloom Bar, on Bloom Street in Manchester, with four passengers in the car to attend the party.
The car had travelled along the M602 and M60 before Donson lost control and crossed the carriageway as it entered Bury New Road, colliding with a Renault Megane and Ford Transit Van, just after 06:00 GMT.
Donson and the front seat passenger got out before making off on foot.
Greater Manchester Police said a forensic report revealed the BMW had been travelling at 42mph (67km/h) as it entered the left-hand bend - and had it been travelling at the speed limit it would have been able to safely negotiate the corner.
Sgt Andrew Page, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said the sentencing was the result of a lengthy investigation and Donson had "actively evaded capture" before he was arrested in August 2022.
"Donson made it extremely difficult for us to locate him by moving back and forth between areas of southern England," he said.
He said it took a coordinated effort with the help of Bedfordshire Police before he was found at a flat in the county.
Sgt Page added: "I would like to thank all parties who were involved in this operation, their tenacity in getting justice for the victims of this case has led to today's result."
