Three Cheshire towns could merge in constituency shake-up
- Published
A shake-up of parliamentary seats could see a combined constituency comprising three Cheshire towns.
The Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations for new constituency boundaries.
It could see Northwich, Winsford and Middlewich coming together.
The move would see Northwich lose MP Mike Amesbury, who will stand in the newly-created Runcorn and Helsby seat at the next election instead.
The commission is rebalancing the number of voters in each area as the number of seats in England increases from 533 to 543.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the move means the current seats of Weaver Vale and Sandbach will cease to exist, with two new constituencies - Mid Cheshire and Chester South and Eddisbury - taking their place.
Mid Cheshire brings together Northwich, Winsford and Middlewich, and includes Davenham, Greenbank, Hartford, Kingsmead, Moulton and Rudheath.
The changes would only affect how votes are counted during general elections and council wards would remain the same.
Northwich's current MP Mr Amesbury said he had already been selected as Labour's candidate for Runcorn and Helsby and would not stand for the new Mid Cheshire seat.
Weaver Vale currently includes Helsby and parts of east Runcorn.
Mr Amesbury said: "At a personal level I will be sad to lose Northwich. It's a strongly emotional decision for me as I will miss the people and the places. But the decision to carve up the seat was outside my control."
The government now has four months to bring forward an order to implement the final recommendations.
On a regional level, the number of constituencies in the North West will decrease from 75 to 73.
By law, every constituency recommended by the commission must contain between 69,724 and 77,062 Parliamentary electors.
The government now has four months to bring forward an order to give effect to the final recommendations.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk