Britain's Got Talent wheelchair dancer Paula Moulton dies at 52
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the co-founder of a wheelchair dancing charity who starred on Britain's Got Talent.
Paula Moulton, part of Strictly Wheels alongside dance partner Gary Lyness, died in hospital on Monday, the charity said in a statement. She was 52.
"Her passing was unexpected, making the loss all the more saddening," it said.
"She will be deeply missed by friends and family and everyone within the international wheelchair dance community."
Ms Moulton and Mr Lyness started dancing together in 2010 and founded Strictly Wheels six years later.
The charity provides wheelchair dance classes and workshops in Manchester.
They appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2012 and reached the semi-finals, wowing audiences by dancing to a version of Alicia Keys' Empire State of Mind.
The couple remained undefeated across Europe as Amateur Combi Latin Champions for three years and competed for Para Dance Sport Team GB in 2016.
'Positivity'
Paying tribute, Mr Lyness said: "Paula always focused on the positive things in life, her disability was never a barrier.
"As well as an avid dancer and Team GB competitor, Paula was a champion for disability rights, speaking at many events and conferences.
"She should be remembered for all the positivity she brought into the many lives she touched.
"Her passing will leave a huge hole in my personal and dance life and so many others in the wheelchair dance community. "