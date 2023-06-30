Bluedot festival: Oscar winner Tilda Swinton to perform
Oscar winner Tilda Swinton is set to perform at the next Bluedot festival.
The actress will join contemporary composer Max Richter, Mari Samuelson and the BBC Concert Orchestra on stage in Cheshire next month, organisers have revealed.
She will read from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, her first performance of the work.
In a tweet festival organisers said they were "thrilled" to announce the "world exclusive" performance.
It follows Swinton's surprise appearance with Richter at Glastonbury Festival in the first ever performance of their 2003 collaboration, The Blue Notebooks.
Swinton has appeared in films including Doctor Strange, The Beach, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Michael Clayton, and will take part in the special performance at Jodrell Bank on 20 July.
She will join Richter during his performance of Voices and Recomposed.
Bluedot is an annual music and science festival held at Jodrell Bank Observatory.
"Cultural icon" Grace Jones is headlining the four-day event, along with lo-fi pioneers Pavement and electropop queen Roisin Murphy.