Manchester trafficked woman's fight to overturn conviction
- Published
A woman is fighting to have a criminal conviction overturned because she was a victim of modern slavery at the time.
Tina, not her real name, was beaten up and forced into prostitution by her ex-husband in Manchester.
He controlled her life and during that time she was convicted of theft.
The Criminal Cases Review Commission said it saw "too many cases" where victims of human trafficking "become victims of a miscarriage of justice".
Tina's ex-husband forced her into having sex with hundreds of men for money.
"He moved me all around the UK, he locked me in rooms, sold me for sex and destroyed my life," she said.
Tina was also physically abused by her ex-husband.
"I suffered knife wounds and cigarette wounds," she said. "There was a baby he beat out of me. I was three or four months pregnant at the time".
Tina's conviction for theft dates from 2010. She now wants that conviction overturned because it could affect her chances of getting a job.
As things stand, she cannot apply for any job which requires a Disclosure and Barring Service check because the conviction comes up.
Tina said: "It's ruined my life. I can't do things I want to do. I can't get the job I want to get. Simple things like going to certain countries. It's just there all the time in the background."
Tina came into contact with police on several occasions during the years she was being abused.
She told officers what was happening to her - but claimed she was ignored. In 2016, the National Crime Agency concluded Tina was a victim of modern slavery.
A police investigation followed but in 2017, trust had broken down to such an extent that Tina felt unable to cooperate.
In January, she received an apology from Greater Manchester Police over those failures and mayor Andy Burnham's office has now ordered the force to look again at how they handled the case.
A force spokesman said: "The force has received the outcome and recommendations. These are now being reviewed by the Professional Standards Branch so appropriate action can be taken."
The Criminal Cases Review Commission said it urged any victim of trafficking who feels they have received an unjust conviction to contact them and they will investigate their case.
"We see too many cases where victims of human trafficking go on to become victims of a miscarriage of justice," a spokesman said.
"If we find something wrong with a conviction, we can send the case back to the relevant appeal court".
Other victims of human trafficking have had their convictions overturned. Tina is now hopeful she can get hers overturned, so she can continue with her life.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk