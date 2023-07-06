Man arrested after girl struck and injured by bus in Audenshaw
A man has been arrested after a girl was struck by a bus, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the teenager was hit while walking on Manchester Road in Audenshaw, Tameside, at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday.
The force said she was taken to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
It added that a man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by careless driving and later released pending further inquiries.
