Bury murder arrest after man hurt in bar fight dies

The man died later in hospital after being punched in a fight on Silver Street in BuryGoogle
The fight happened outside a bar on Silver Street in Bury, police said

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after being punched in a bar fight.

The 35-year-old died in hospital after the assault at 04:30 BST on Saturday in Silver Street, Bury, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said he was punched and fell to the ground in the fight outside the bar.

He was treated by officers and paramedics at the scene before he was taken to hospital.

A 21-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV, mobile and dash cam footage to come forward.

Det Supt Chris Bridge said: "My thoughts are with this man's loved ones who have suffered an unimaginable loss."

