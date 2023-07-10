Piotr Ludwiczak: Family pay tribute to man killed outside bar
Tributes have been paid to a father "with a giant personality" whose death after a reported fight outside a town centre bar prompted a murder inquiry.
The family of Piotr Ludwiczak, 35, who died in Bury on Saturday, described him as "well-liked by everyone he met."
They said he had a young son and were "devastated beyond belief and find it hard to imagine life without him".
Greater Manchester Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and inquiries continue.
Mr Ludwiczak died in hospital after the assault at 04:30 BST on 8 July 2023 in Silver Street.
Police said he was punched and fell to the ground in a fight outside the bar.
He was treated by officers and paramedics at the scene before he was taken to hospital.
'Heart-breaking'
A family spokesman said: "Piotr, also known as Peter, was loved by his family and friends. He had a giant personality and loved making people laugh, he certainly made his partner and young son smile every day.
"Piotr was well-liked by everyone he met, both in the UK and Poland. He was a gentleman, always keen to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.
"Piotr worked hard to provide for his family and was never happier than when he was spending time with them.
"He was loved by many and there are no words to describe the pain that is now being experienced by all that knew him.
"It is difficult to comprehend that Piotr has died under such tragic and needless circumstances and it is heart-breaking to know he will never walk through the door and hug his son again."
A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.
