Timperley house death: Man detained under Mental Health Act
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man aged in his 80s has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the man was found injured at a house on Riddings Road, Timperley, by officers called to a "domestic disturbance" at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
He died a short time later in hospital.
The force said a 50-year-old man had now been detained and it was working to "piece together" what happened.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.