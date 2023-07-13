Bury violent disorder arrest after bar fight death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a man died following a fight at a bar.
Piotr Ludwiczak, 35, died in hospital following the incident on Silver Street in Bury at about 04:30 BST on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said the suspect had since been released on bail.
The latest arrest was made after a 19-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and affray in connection with Mr Ludwiczak's death.
The force said the victim's family had been kept updated with the progress of this investigation and continued to be supported by officers.
In a tribute issued on Monday, the 35-year-old's relatives said he had had a "giant personality" and was "well-liked by everyone he met".
They added that they were "devastated beyond belief".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk