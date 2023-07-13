Drug-drive arrest after child, 7, struck by car in Gorton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a boy was struck by a car, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the seven-year-old was hit by the vehicle on Hemsworth Road in Gorton at about 16:45 BST on Wednesday.
The force said the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road remains closed to allow officers to work at the scene.
It added that a man in his 30s was arrested and remains in custody.
