Clonezone: Reward offered over Gay Village shop attacks
- Published
A £2,000 reward has been offered for information about "abhorrent" attacks on a shop in Manchester's Gay Village.
Clonezone, in Sackville Street, has been targeted four times in recent months, with the latest attack seeing its windows smashed on 22 May.
Police have been seeking two masked men, who were seen on a motorbike smashing the store's glass door before speeding off towards Bloom Street.
The bike was also used in three previous attacks, Crimestoppers said.
The organisation said it was a distinctive red/orange off-road style GASGAS bike, which was thought to have been used during attacks at the store on 2 March, 13 April and 24 April.
The charity has offered up to £2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attacks.
Regional manager for the North West, Gary Murray, said Manchester was "renowned for many things, including its diversity and world-famous Gay Village".
"A series of attacks on a store in the district contrasts with its reputation as a welcoming place for celebration," he said.
"We know that some people won't speak to the authorities, which is why we exist - to give everyone the option of telling us what they know without giving any of their own personal details."
A 32-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage over the attacks.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk