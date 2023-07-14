Warning over M6 motorway delays due to lane closure
- Published
Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the M6 in Cheshire as one lane remains closed.
National Highways said the northbound lane near Knutsford was closed between junctions 18 and 19 due to a defect found during planned overnight work.
Repairs are under way but the lane closure is likely to remain in place for some time, National Highways has added.
The entry slip road at junction 18 also remains closed.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "Delays are expected, and road users are advised to plan their journeys and avoid the area at peak times if possible."
A large, temporary barrier has been being installed for the protection of HGVs while work is completed.
