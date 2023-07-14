Ferrari and cash seized in illegal Botox raids
Three people have been arrested after an investigation into the supply of unlicensed medicines including cosmetic products such as Botox and fillers.
It follows a series of raids at storage units, beauty shops and homes in Bolton and Leigh, Wigan, on Thursday morning.
A Ferrari and about £30,000 of cash were also seized by police.
Det Insp James Coles, from Greater Manchester Police, said the force would "continue to eradicate this type of criminal activity from the area".
A 34-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 53, have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and offences under human medicines legislation.
They will be questioned by detectives as well as staff from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Andy Morling, MHRA's deputy director of criminal enforcement said: "Medicines like these are powerful and dangerous in the wrong hands, potentially leading to serious adverse health consequences.
"The criminals trading in these products are not only breaking the law, they also have no regard for your safety.
"It is illegal to advertise, sell or supply medicines such as these without the appropriate authorisation."
